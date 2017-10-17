Raymond Filson

Raymond Earl Filson, 91, of Birmingham, Iowa passed away on October 15, 2017 at Sunnybrook in Fairfield, Iowa. He was born August 25, 1926 to Earl and Hazel Bonnett Filson in Birmingham, Iowa. He graduated from Birmingham High School in 1949. Raymond married Martha Marie Holcomb on February 2, 1967 at the Batavia Friends Church in Batavia, Iowa. Martha passed away on February 6, 2004.

Raymond was in the United States Army, he served active duty during the Korean War. He worked at Dexter in Fairfield for 36 years and was a farmer. Raymond was a hard worker, he raised Black Angus and especially enjoyed spending time on the family farm. Raymond was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and will be greatly missed by those who knew him.

He is survived by two sons, Fred (Janice) Filson of Keosauqua, Iowa, and Doug Filson; three grandchildren, Justin Filson of Florida, Shelby and Shayla Filson of Keosauqua; and a brother, Van Filson of Birmingham, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Martha; a brother, Floyd Filson; four sisters, Lucille Taylor, Esther Cunningham, Ruth Carter, and Ida May McGreer.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 19, 2017 at Pedrick Funeral Home in Keosauqua with Rev. Herb Shafer officiating. Burial will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in Birmingham. Military Rites will be performed by Beer-Barker Post No. 113 of the American Legion. Visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 18, 2017 with family present to greet friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A memorial has been established to Maple Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com