Raymond A. Kaufman

Raymond A. Kaufman, 89, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Park Place Elder Living Center in Mt. Pleasant.

A Private Family Service will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the First Assembly of God Church in Mt. Pleasant, with Pastor Don Brown officiating. Burial will follow in the Forest Home Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant. Friends may call from 2 to 7 p.m. on Monday at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant. The family will not be present. Memorials may be directed to the Fellowship Cup of Mt. Pleasant in his memory.

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is caring for his arrangements.

