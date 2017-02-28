Randy Morgan

Harris Randall “Randy” Morgan, age 67 of Mt. Pleasant, died Saturday February 25, 2017 at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. The son of Harris and Helen (Cave) Morgan, he was born August 14, 1949 at Mt. Pleasant. On November 23, 1972 he married Dorothy Christine “Chris” Mitchell at the Center Chapel Church near Keosauqua. He was a graduate of the WACO High School and Northeast Missouri State University. He farmed in the Swedesburg area and sold insurance. He was an active member of the Swedesburg Evangelical Lutheran Church. He also was very involved with community organizations.

Survivors include his wife, Chris of Mt. Pleasant; son Josh and Kelly Morgan of West Liberty; daughter Kaci and Nikki Chacon of Denver, CO; three granddaughters, Elsie, Brooklyn, and Kenna; sister Cheryl Castellanos of Moline, Illinois and brother Richard “Rick” Morgan of Savannah, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his parents and father in law.

The funeral service will be Thursday March 2, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at the Swedesburg Evangelical Lutheran Church, with Rev. Mark Youngquist officiating. Following services, cremation will be accorded and private family interment will be at a later date. Visitation will be Wednesday March 1, 2017 from 4-7:00 p.m. at the Honts Funeral Home in Winfield where the family will meet friends. In Lieu of flowers, a general memorial has been established, as well as Swedesburg Lutheran Church and Wayland First Responders.