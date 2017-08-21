Randy Hickey

A Celebration of Life for Randy L. Hickey, 58, of Winfield will be held Thursday, August 24, 2017 at 11:00AM the Beatty Funeral Home in Washington. Burial will follow at Cottonwood Cemetery in Wayland. Visitation will be held from 9AM until the time of the service Thursday morning. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established for Cornerstone Fellowship Ministry. Randy L. Hickey died Saturday, August 19, 2017 at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.

Survivors include his wife Nikki of Winfield, step daughter Misty Bruders of Winfield, grandchildren Kaya and John Day, parents Leroy and Verda Hickey of Winfield and a half-sister Jill Tanking of Liberal, KS.

Preceding Randy in death were his paternal grandparents: Glenn and Annie Hickey and maternal grandparents: Tom and Grace DeCamp.