Randel “Dean” White

Randel “Dean” White, 76, of the Rome community passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at the Great River Hospice House in West Burlington.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020, at 4 p.m. at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant with Chaplain Gordon Hawkins officiating. Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Thursday at the Murphy Funeral Home. The family will not be present. Private family burial will be in the Grant Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Every Step Hospice or to the Great River Hospice House in his memory.

