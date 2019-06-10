Randall Ray Moore (final arrangements)Written by Theresa Rose on June 10, 2019
Randall Ray Moore, 71, of New London, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at his home.
The funeral service for Mr. Moore will be 10:00 Tuesday at Elliott Chapel, New London with Rev. David Mixon officiating. The family will receive friends at the chapel beginning at 9:00 until the time of the service. At 1:00 PM there will a graveside service with military rites at the Oquawka Cemetery, Oquawka, Illinois. A memorial has been established for the New London Country Club. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.