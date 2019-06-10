Randall Ray Moore (final arrangements)

Randall Ray Moore, 71, of New London, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at his home.

The funeral service for Mr. Moore will be 10:00 Tuesday at Elliott Chapel, New London with Rev. David Mixon officiating. The family will receive friends at the chapel beginning at 9:00 until the time of the service. At 1:00 PM there will a graveside service with military rites at the Oquawka Cemetery, Oquawka, Illinois. A memorial has been established for the New London Country Club. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.