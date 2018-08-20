Randal Jack Mason

Randal Jack Mason, 74, formerly of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Thursday, August 16, 2018, at the Park Lane Care and Rehab Center in Wentzville, Missouri.

According to his wishes cremation has been accorded and a Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, September 13, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. at the Jefferson Barracks in St. Louis.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com

