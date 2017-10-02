Ramona Maree Clark

Ramona Maree Clark, 85, of Stockport, Iowa died on September 30, 2017 at University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa. She was born on October 30, 1931 east of Stockport, on what was known as the Loufbourrow Farm to Allen Bruce and Alice Maree Teter Carter. She married Eugene Morris Clark on January 15, 1951 in Aiken, South Carolina. He passed away April 17, 2014.

She grew up in the Stockport community and attended Stockport School all twelve years, graduating in 1949. She worked for a time in the Burgess Department Store and later the Bradfield Grocery Store in Stockport.

She was a member of the Stockport Christian Church where she taught Sunday School for a number of years. She was a charter member of the Jefferson County Genealogical Society, Van Buren Genealogical Society, Iowa Genealogical Society, Iowa Historical Society and the Stockport Heritage Society.

She served as Corresponding Secretary for the Jefferson County Genealogical Society for a few years and many, many more years for the Van Buren County Genealogical Society. She helped a countless number of people in researching their families. She copied birth, death and marriage records from the courthouse and tramped many cemeteries copying the inscriptions. After retiring as corresponding secretary, she had worked tirelessly in the typing and publishing of the cemeteries to be sold by the Van Buren County Genealogical Society as well as the Probate Index. She also copied naturalization records and published them in book form. In 1977 she was named as top genealogist in the State of Iowa by the Iowa Genealogical Society.

She was instrumental along with Melva Jane Workman in purchasing the Stockport Depot and turning it into the Peavine Line Museum. The front part displaying C.B. & Q. memorabilia and the freight room being used for Stockport items of interest. To help preserve the depot, they established the Stockport Heritage Society.

She spent many years collecting pictures of Stockport and for the Stockport Centennial in 1987, she published a “Pictorial History of Stockport”. She spent years researching early Stockport history. In 2004 she published “The Little Yank”, 1942 – 1946.

She helped Melva Jane Workman collect pictures of the Stockport School of graduates, teachers, grades, sports and country schools, which were placed in four notebooks. They placed one set in the Stockport Library and one set to be kept at the depot.

She is survived by a son, Tony Carter Clark of Urbandale, Iowa; three daughters, Dena Maree Clark of Stockport, Tammy Maree Clark of Tetonia, Idaho, Madge Maree Clark of Stockport; a grandson, Eric Bradfield of Fairfield; two brothers, Robert Glenn Carter of Ann Arbor, Michigan, Richard Allen Carter of Indianola, Iowa; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one brother, William C. Carter; and a sister, Barbara Jean Carter.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 3, 2017 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Pedrick Funeral Home in Keosauqua. A private graveside service will be held at Spencer Cemetery, northeast of Stockport. Memorials have been established to the Stockport Christian Church, Spencer Cemetery, Stockport Heritage Society, Morris Park and Van Buren Genealogical Society. Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.