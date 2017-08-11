Ramona K. Haynes

Ramona K. Haynes 70 of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2017, at Pleasant Manor Care Center in Mt. Pleasant.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 15, 2017, at 2 p.m. at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant, with Pastor Gordon Hawkins HCI Hospice Care Chaplain officiating. Burial will be in the Forest Home Cemetery. The family will receive friends from noon until service time on Tuesday at the funeral home. A memorial has been established to HCI Care Services of Mt. Pleasant in her memory.

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is handling the arrangements.