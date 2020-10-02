Ralph Thomas Breazeale

Ralph Thomas Breazeale, 84, died Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Savannah Heights in Mt. Pleasant.

Born November 25, 1935, in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, the son of Edward and Alice (Brown) Breazeale. He graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1954. On January 1, 1955, he was united in marriage to Betty Hills at the Methodist Church in Mt. Pleasant. He served in the National Guard during the Korean War time. After being discharged from the National Guard, Ralph returned to Mt. Pleasant where he farmed with his brother Ben for over 60 years and he had a tiling and excavating business for over 20 years, retiring in 2006. He was a member of the Cedar Creek Friends Church. Ralph enjoyed spending time with his family.

Ralph is survived by a son, Robert (Sandy) Breazeale of Mt. Pleasant a daughter, Barb (Terry) Smith of Mt. Pleasant; five grandchildren, Becca Breazeale, Rachel (Roy) Manfredi, Nick (Gina) Smith, Marcus (Katy) Smith and Karissa (Brandon) Fleming; seven great grandchildren, Scarlett, Stella, and Griffin Manfredi, Henry and Violet Smith, Millie and Ella Fleming; and two sisters-in-law, Evelyn Breazeale of Mt. Pleasant, and Sharon Hills of Cedar Rapids. Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Betty in 2018, a sister Pauline Oldt, and four brothers, Richard, Robert, Raymond and Ben.

A private graveside service will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020, at the Forest Home Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant. Visitation will be held from 3:00 – 5:00 PM on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at the Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel in Mt. Pleasant, the family will not be present. A memorial fund has been established for Cedar Creek Friends Cemetery and Salem Crew Public Library.