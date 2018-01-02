Ralph Eugene “Smitty” Smithhart

Ralph Eugene “Smitty” Smithhart 81, of Washington passed away on Friday, December 29, 2017, at the Pearl Valley Rehab Center in Washington.

According to his wishes cremation has been entrusted to the Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant and services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Lending Hands of Washington or to the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in his memory.

