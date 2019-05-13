Ralph “Billy” Owen (final arrangements)

Ralph “Billy” Owen, 99, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, died Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Arbor Court.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 16th at 1:30 p.m. at Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel with Elder Don Ita officiating. Interment will be in the Oakland Mills Cemetery. On line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com

Born November 19, 1919, in rural Mt. Pleasant, IA, Ralph William “Billy” Owen was the son of Ralph Waldo and Esther Ethela (Pygott) Owen. He attended the Willowbank School and was a 1938 graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School. He attended Iowa Wesleyan College from 1939 through 1943 on a football scholarship and was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. He received a Masters’ degree in science education from the University of Iowa. On December 20, 1942, Billy married Etta Kniess Landrum in Missouri. After 76 years of marriage, Etta preceded him in death on April 26, 2019.

In his younger years, Billy sold for Reynolds Metals and Bennett Cerf library books. He taught school, first in Crawfordsville, and then in Morning Sun for many years until the time of his retirement.

A cattleman at heart, Billy was a member of Henry County Cattleman Association and was selected as Cattleman of the Year. Along with raising and showing cattle, he raised dogs, especially cocker spaniels, and showed chickens, rabbits, and pigeons. He was vice president of Southeast Pigeon Club and a fifty-year member of the Angus Association. He enjoyed fishing in Canada.

Survivors include a son, Tom Owen of Casper, WY; a grandson, Seth Owen of Iowa City, IA; one great-grandson, Jade Beardsley; and a great-great-granddaughter Isabelle Dominguez both of Iowa City, IA.

Along with his loving wife, Etta, Billy was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Ermina Lind.