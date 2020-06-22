Rain Causes Postponements in SEISC Baseball, Softball Schedule

Written by Nathan Bloechl on June 22, 2020

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com 

KIL— Another day, another day of rain and more postponements for the high school baseball and softball season across southeast Iowa.

Here’s where things stand for games still on:

  • New London baseball at Danville — ON (7:00 p.m.)
  • Central Lee baseball vs. Notre Dame — ON (7:00 p.m.)

And for cancellations:

  • Mount Pleasant baseball at Keokuk
  • Mount Pleasant softball at Keokuk
  • Wapello vs. Winfield-Mount Union baseball and softball postponed.
  • Van Buren vs.  Cardinal postponed.
  • Mediapolis baseball vs. Highland postponed.
  • West Burlington baseball vs. Lone Tree postponed.
  • West Burlington Notre Dame softball vs. Lone Tree postponed.
  • New London softball vs. Danville postponed.