Question Reality with the Magic of Bill Blagg Live! at the Sondheim on Saturday, March 11

Award winning illusionist Bill Blagg executes action packed magic and illusion fun for the whole family



Fairfield, Iowa –You’ve seen him on NBC, CBS and FOX and now is your chance to see him live! Illusionist BILL BLAGG is coming to the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center on Saturday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m. Bill has been hailed by critics across the country for his unique style of magic and illusion. His action packed show features random audience volunteers floating in mid-air while others vanish at a moment’s notice!

Bill’s big break occurred when he won a prestigious magic competition at the age of 18 in the “Magic Capital of the World” (Colon, MI). He went down in magic history as the youngest contestant to ever win the event. By winning he joined the ranks of his idols which include Las Vegas’s very own master magician Lance Burton.

The incredible high-energy, grand-scale magic and illusions will have you doing a double take in disbelief. What’s that you say? Referred to as “Houdini Times Ten!” Blagg’s show is packed with new mind-blowing illusions that blur the lines of reality.

Bill is widely regarded for his unconventional style of magic which doesn’t involve cliché tricks with playing cards or rabbits. Instead, Bill prefers to thrill his audiences with his incredible illusions such as squishing his body to just 5” tall and flying through the air on the world’s only Hoverboard. You have to see it to believe it! Bill combines his magical talents with his quick wit and off-the-cuff personality which creates an incredible experience for all ages!

Tickets to see The Magic of Bill Blagg LIVE! on Saturday, March 11 at the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center are on sale now but disappearing fast! Magic of Bill Blagg Live! tickets are $28 for Zone 1, $22 for Zone 2, $18 for Zone 3, $15 for Zone 4 and $15 for youth/students. Tickets are available at the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center Ticket Office, 641-472-2787 and www.FairfieldACC.com.

Bill Blagg is changing reality one city at a time and Fairfield is next!