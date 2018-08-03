Pursuit Starts in Jefferson County, Ends in Mt. Pleasant

One person was arrested after a pursuit that began in Jefferson County and ended in Henry County Thursday night. The Jefferson County Sheriff said his deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding near the Henry Jefferson county line. The driver, identified as 40 year old Adrian Scott of Altoona did not stop and instead headed East on Hwy 34. He was eventually stopped at the Pilot Truck Stop in Mt. Pleasant at about 6:30 pm. There was a passenger in the vehicle. No injuries were reported. Scott is charged with alluding, speeding and not having a valid drivers license. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by police from Fairfield and Mt. Pleasant, the Henry County Sheriff’s Department and the Iowa State Patrol.