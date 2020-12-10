Pursuit Ends With Arrest

On December 9, at approximately 1:58PM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that was operated by a subject known to have active arrest warrants, in the 1700 block of South Iris Street in Mount Pleasant.

The subject refused to stop and eluded. After a pursuit, the subject lost control in the 3100 grid of Lexington Avenue and subsequently fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, the subject, identified as Michael Anthony Earp,49, Mount Pleasant; was taken into custody.

A subsequent search warrant was obtained and executed on the vehicle Earp was driving.

Earp was charged with driving under suspension (simple misdemeanor), failure to yield to an emergency vehicle (simple misdemeanor), interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver (class C felony), possession of marijuana with intent to deliver (class D felony), and carry weapons (aggravated misdemeanor).

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Mount Pleasant Police Department and Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Earp was held, after initial appearance with a Magistrate Judge, on $15,000 bond.