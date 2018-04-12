Pursuit Ends in Arrest of Two Theft Suspects

An effort to make a traffic stop led to a chase and the eventual arrest of two suspects in a theft. Monday at about 6:30 pm a Louisa County Sheriff’s Deputy tried to stop a car for an illegal pass on Hwy 61 in Wapello. The driver refused to pullover and continued driving North at speeds over one hundred miles per hour. the pursuit continued into Muscatine County, make into Louisa County and South on Hwy 99 where a Des Moines County Deputy deployed stop sticks. The driver tried to avoid the sticks and in the process the vehicle hit a bridge. An investigation revealed the driver and her passenger were suspects in a theft that occurred earlier in the day at a Burlington business. Over $500 in stolen property was recovered from the vehicle.