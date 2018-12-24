Pursuit Details

On December 21st, 2018, at approximately 1:10 AM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling northbound in the 2500-grid of Franklin Avenue at a high rate of speed. After activating top red and blue emergency lights the vehicle continued traveling at a high rate of speed attempting to evade the patrol vehicle. A pursuit ensued heading towards Mount Pleasant before the occupants exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

As a result of a subsequent investigation by the Sheriff’s Office the occupants of the vehicle were identified and charged. Aric Russell, 20, Mt Pleasant, was charged with Interference with Official Acts and Operating a Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent. Preston Macomber, 25, Decorah, was charged with Reckless Driving, Failure to Yield to Emergency Vehicle, Driving under Suspension, Interference with Official Acts, and other traffic citations.