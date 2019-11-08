Public Tours of New Law Center and Jail

It’s the day Henry County residents have been waiting for……a chance to see their tax dollars at work. Saturday afternoon the new Henry County jail and law center is open for tours. After approving a bond referendum of a little over 9 million dollars and watching the building go up on Grand Avenue over the last 18 months taxpayers can check out the up to date, safe and secure facility from 12:30 pm to 5 pm. The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting to kick off the tours. While the facility is modern it is still in Sheriff Rich McNamee’s words basic and no frills. And the project is coming in under budget.

The construction project manager on the jail and law center project, John Hanson, told the supervisors Tuesday morning that as far as construction the project is pretty well done and has turned out well. He believes it is a well designed and well built facility making good use of the tax payer dollars.