Public reminder of HCHC’s COVID-19 safety precautions

Your health and safety is Henry County Health Center’s top priority. During this pandemic, we are prepared and committed to caring for you and your loved ones. As we continue to adjust to this dynamic time, our current safety precautions require the following:

Facemasks are required to be worn by all patients and visitors.

All healthcare providers wear Personal Protective Equipment.

Patients, staff and visitors must undergo health screenings.

One visitor is allowed per patient per day and visitors must be 18 and older.

Inpatient visitation hours are from Noon to 5 pm.

Social distance in the halls and waiting areas.

Practice good hand hygiene.

Remember to cover your coughs and sneezes.

Stay home when ill to protect our community and help stop the spread of COVID-19.

For more COVID-19 resources, visit www.hchc.org. For answers to questions about COVID-19 and information about area resources, call the COVID-19 call center at 800-871-3313.