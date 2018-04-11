Public Invited to IW 2018 Manning Lecture and Earth Day Conference

2018 Manning Speaker: Father Robert “Bud” Grant is an environmental theology professor at St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa. Professor Grant teaches environmental ethics, serves on local and state environmental committees, writes an environmental theology column for The Catholic Messenger, and has been recognized with awards for his environmental education service.

Professor Grant was raised in Iowa. He enjoys hiking, backpacking, canoeing, snow skiing, soccer, reading (especially theology, philosophy and history), carving, prairie gardening and restoration, horseback riding, and tending his livestock: one dog, two cats, two horses, sheep, numerous fish, ducks, chickens, turkeys and geese. He is interested in social justice and environmental issues, particularly in underprivileged areas that he has visited and/or taken students including India, Bangladesh, Africa, Pine Ridge, and inner city Chicago. He led the creation of an on-campus prairie at St. Ambrose University.

The 2018 Manning Lecture will address issues of environmental justice and our role as stewards of creation, particularly in southeast Iowa.

Conference Schedule

1:30-2:30 Manning Lecture: “Eco-Librium: A New Stewardship of Creation” (University Chapel)

2:30-3:00 Break and Information Fair (Science Hall)

3:00-4:00 Workshop Session A (Science Hall)

4:15-5:15 Workshop Session B (Science Hall)

5:30 Wrap-up Plenary (Science Hall)

6:30 Dinner in the Iowa Wesleyan Dining Hall

Workshop Sessions will follow the Manning Lecture. Each participant may attend two workshops.

Workshop topics include:

Composting in your Backyard (Jean Thomson, Master Gardener)

Farming that Mimics Nature Can Regenerate Soils, Sequester Carbon, and Solve Water Quality Problems (Francis Thicke, Radiance Organic Dairy)

Improving Water Quality in Iowa (Diane Rosenberg, Iowa Alliance for Responsible Agriculture)

The Quilt Game for Climate Change (Sarah Paulos, Iowa Interfaith Power and Light)

Recycling for Everyone (IW BIO 180 students)

Stewardship and the Bible (United Methodist Pastors)

Aldo Leopold’s Land Ethic (Steve Brower, Leopold Landscape Alliance)

Planting for Pollinators

Reducing Your Ecological Footprint

Wind and Solar Energy

And more!

For more information, contact Dr. Joy Lapp, joy.lapp@iw.edu, 319-385-6403

This event is free and open to the public