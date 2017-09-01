Public input requested on the Iowa 78 bridge replacement in Henry County

The project involves the replacement of the existing 24-by-30-foot I-beam bridge, over a small natural stream, with a twin 12-by-12-by-118-foot reinforced concrete box culvert. During replacement of the bridge, the Iowa 78 bridge will be closed.

Vehicle traffic will be directed to use Henry County roads to junction with Iowa 78 during removal and replacement of the bridge. The detour will follow Oasis Avenue (north and south for 2 miles), 170th Street (east and west for 2 miles), and Racine Avenue (north and south for 2 miles).

For general information or to make a comment regarding the proposed improvements, contact Hector Torres-Cacho, transportation planner, Iowa DOT District 5 Office, 307 W. Briggs, P.O. Box 587, Fairfield, Iowa 52556, phone 641-472-4171 or 800-766-4368, email Hector.Torres-Cacho@iowadot.us.

Comments must be received by Sept. 14, 2017, to be considered. To submit a comment online about this project, go to: https://bit.ly/Iowadot10837.

Visit the Iowa DOT’s website regarding public involvement opportunities for projects without scheduled meetings at www.iowadot.gov/ole/otherprojectinfo.html. For information about scheduled public meetings and hearings, and opportunities to offer input to the Iowa DOT during the development of certain projects, visit www.iowadot.gov/pim.