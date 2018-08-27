Public Hearing on Sale of Mt. Union Community Building

Public Hearing on Sale of Mt. Union Community BuildingWritten by Theresa Rose on August 27, 2018
Henry County Board of Supervisors Meeting
AGENDA
August 28, 2018
Approve Agenda
Approve Minutes
9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update
9:30 Public Hearing to Sell Mt Union Community Building
10:00 3nd and Final Reading of an Ordinance to Amend
Penalty Sections of Several Section of Henry County Code of Ordinances
10:15 Sarah Berndt, CDS Monthly Update
Sign ADDS Contract
Other County Business as time allows
Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates