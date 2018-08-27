Public Hearing on Sale of Mt. Union Community Building

Henry County Board of Supervisors Meeting

AGENDA

August 28, 2018

Approve Agenda

Approve Minutes

9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update

9:30 Public Hearing to Sell Mt Union Community Building

10:00 3nd and Final Reading of an Ordinance to Amend

Penalty Sections of Several Section of Henry County Code of Ordinances

10:15 Sarah Berndt, CDS Monthly Update

Sign ADDS Contract

Other County Business as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates