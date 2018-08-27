Public Hearing on Sale of Mt. Union Community Building

Written by Theresa Rose on August 27, 2018

Henry County Board of Supervisors Meeting

AGENDA

August 28, 2018

Approve Agenda

Approve Minutes

9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update

9:30 Public Hearing to Sell Mt Union Community Building

10:00 3nd and Final Reading of an Ordinance to Amend

Penalty Sections of Several Section of Henry County Code of Ordinances

10:15 Sarah Berndt, CDS Monthly Update

Sign ADDS Contract

Other County Business as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates

 