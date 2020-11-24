Public Health shares holiday schedule and special flu shot clinic

Henry County Public Health will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday on November 26th and 27th. While the office is closed, some staff will still be working remotely on contact tracing and follow up phone calls due to COVID-19 on Friday, and as always over the weekend.

Public Health will also hold a special flu shot clinic for adults with Medicaid, no insurance, or who are underinsured only to receive a free flu shot or flu mist nasal spray. This special walk-in clinic will be on Monday, November 30th 9am – 3:30pm.

Visit HealthyHenryCounty.org/publichealth for links to more information and resources.