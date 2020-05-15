Public Health resumes immunization clinic schedule with new safety measures

Beginning the week of May 18th, Henry County Public Health will resume its usual immunization clinic schedule. Clinics will be held on Tuesdays 9-11am, Wednesdays and Thursdays 1-4pm, and the 1st and 3rd Thursdays 1-6pm. These are walk-in clinics so additional safety measures are also being taken. We will limit the number of families allowed in the building at a time and request that additional family members wait outside in their vehicles. It is recommended to wear a cloth face mask if you have one. If you or your child are ill, please stay home. There will be instructions posted outside as to the procedure to follow.

“Please be patient with this new system. It is important that our residents are able to get their recommended immunizations, but we are taking appropriate measures to ensure both their safety and the safety of our staff,” states Robin Poole, Immunization Coordinator. All residents are reminded to clean your hands often, avoid close contact, cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when you cannot follow social distancing guidelines, cover coughs and sneezes, and clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces. Please call Public Health at 319-385-0779 if you have any questions.

For up-to-date information from Iowa Department of Public Health related to COVID-19, visit coronavirus.iowa.gov. For recent fact sheets, resources, and local organization updates, visit www.HealthyHenryCounty.org/PublicHealth.