Public Health Reminds You to Keep Social Distancing

Henry County Public Health wants to remind everyone that although the Governor has eased some restrictions on the state, limiting face-to-face contact with others is the best way to reduce the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Social distancing, also called “physical distancing,” means keeping space between yourself and other people outside of your home. To practice social or physical distancing stay at least 6 feet (about 2 arms’ length) from other people, do not gather in groups, stay out of crowded places and avoid mass gatherings.

In addition to everyday steps to prevent COVID-19, keeping space between you and others is one of the best tools we have to avoid being exposed to this virus. Since people can spread the virus before they know they are sick, it is important to stay away from others when possible, even if you—or they—have no symptoms. Social distancing is especially important for people who are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19, including people age 65 and older and people with underlying medical conditions.

Public Health also recommends that everyone should wear a cloth face cover when they have to go out in public, for example to the grocery store or to pick up other necessities. Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unable to remove the mask without assistance. The cloth face cover is meant to protect other people in case you are infected. Do NOT use a facemask meant for a healthcare worker, Public Health has masks available if you need one. Please continue to keep 6 feet between yourself and others; the cloth face cover is not a substitute for social distancing.

Other important ways to protect yourself and others include washing your hands often, preferably with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, cover coughs and sneezes, and clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. Visit www.HealthyHenryCounty.org/PublicHealth for more information and resources about COVID-19 prevention, including information about requesting or donating masks to Public Health, or call 319-385-0779.