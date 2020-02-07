Public Health needs your input to improve the health of Henry County

Henry County Public Health, Henry County Health Center, and ISU Extension and Outreach are partnering to complete a community health needs assessment of Henry County. This assessment will include gathering input on what is important for a healthy community, any problems you have accessing health care, and what you think should be our top priorities to improve the overall health of Henry County.

Your voice is important, and we want to hear from you! Everyone who lives or works in Henry County is invited to fill out the survey one time during the month of February. This information will be used to determine priorities for future community health programs and activities.

You can take the short survey online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/HealthyHenry or fill out a paper survey at the HCHC information desk, Public Health, Henry County Extension office, City Halls, and public libraries. All responses are anonymous. Please encourage your friends and neighbors to fill this out so we can hear from as many people as possible. Spanish surveys are available at Public Health.

There will be a community meeting in late March to present the survey results and identify the community’s top health priorities. A full health improvement plan will be made public once complete.

If you have any questions, please contact Public Health at 319-385-0779 or stop by 106 N. Jackson St., Ste 103 in Mt. Pleasant.