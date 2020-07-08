Public Health holding Back to School immunization clinics

Henry County Public Health is holding two all-day immunization clinics and encourages students to get their back to school shots early to beat the rush. Special clinics will be held on Tuesday, July 14th 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and Thursday August 6th 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Immunizations are needed before going into Kindergarten, 7th and 12th grades. These are walk-in clinics so additional safety measures are also being taken. Only two families will be allowed in the building at a time and request that only the children receiving immunizations and one adult are present. It is recommended to wear a cloth face mask if you have one. If you or your child are ill, please stay home. There will be instructions posted outside as to the procedure to follow.

“The week before school starts is always extra busy and with the additional safety measures in place people may have a long wait which is why we are recommending getting their shots early,” states Robin Poole, Immunization Coordinator. In addition to these special clinics, regular immunization clinics are held on Tuesdays 9-11am, Wednesdays and Thursdays 1-4pm, and the 1st and 3rd Thursdays 1-6pm. All residents are reminded to clean your hands often, avoid close contact, cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when you cannot follow social distancing guidelines, cover coughs and sneezes, and clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces. Please call Public Health at 319-385-0779 if you have any questions.

###