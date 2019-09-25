Proposition on the MP School Elections Ballot November 5

Mount Pleasant School district voters will be asked to continue the voter approved physical plant and equipment property tax not to exceed $1.34 per one thousand dollars of assessed valuation of the taxable property within the school district. On the November 5 school elections ballot there will be a proposition asking for approval of this levy. The proposition on the ballot will have the details on what the funds generated by this levy can be used for. Previously, the district has used these funds for construction, technology and transportation needs.