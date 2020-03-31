Property Tax Penalty Extended

Property owners impacted by COVID-19 are allowed additional time to pay property taxes. The Property Tax penalty has been extended from April 1 to April 17. Property owners unable to pay by March 31 now have until April 16 to avoid penalty.

The Henry County Treasurer’s office is closed to the public but staff are still present to process payments. Taxes can be mailed, dropped in the locked drop box near the Courthouse South entrance or paid online at www.iowatreasurers.org. Please contact the treasurers office at 319-385-0763 or email treasurer@henrycountyiowa.us with any concerns or questions.