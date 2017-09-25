Property Tax Payment Deadline Reminder

The first half installment of property taxes is due this month to avoid penalty. Since September 30 falls on the weekend, no penalty is charged if payment is made by Monday , October 2. Customers may pay in the office at the Henry County Courthouse, by mail or online at www.iowatreasurers.org. Online payments will be accepted without penalty through 11:59 pm October 2, 2017. Mailed payments with an October 2, 2017 or earlier postmark will be honored without penalty.