Pro-Ag Outlook & Management Meeting

ISU Extension and Outreach Henry County will be hosting a Pro-Ag Outlook and Management meeting on Thursday, December 6th. This meeting will provide research based information needed to advise clients and make crucial agricultural decisions going forward.

Dr. Chad Hart, ISU Extension and Outreach Grain Marketing Specialist, will discuss the supply and demand situation for grains and Dr. Lee Schulz, ISU Extension and Outreach Livestock Economist, will review supply and demand situations for livestock. Dr. Wendong Zhang, ISU Assistant Professor of Economics, will discuss the tariff situation with China and the China economy.

Managing costs and decreasing margins is an area where today’s producer turns to their lender, input supplier, ISU Extension and Outreach specialist, neighbor and other agricultural business professionals for advice. Prepare yourself to make these important production decisions in the future by registering for the Pro-Ag Outlook and Management meeting today!

Pre-registration is required by Tuesday, December 4th. To register call the Henry County Extension Office 319-385-8126. The registration fee is $40 per person or $60 per couple, which includes meeting materials, breaks and breakfast. Fee is due at check-in the day of. Breakfast starts at 7:30 am. The meeting will begin at 8:00 and conclude by 11:30 am.