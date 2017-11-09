Pro-Ag Outlook and Management Meeting Comes to the Henry County Extension Office in Mt. Pleasant Written by Theresa Rose on November 9, 2017 Policymakers, agriculture lenders, agriculture suppliers and producers are all trying to determine supply, demand and commodity and livestock prices. Land prices appear to have stabilized for the near term and commodity prices may have bottomed. The bad news is that the bottom is below breakeven for many farm operations. Managing costs and decreasing margins is an area where today’s producer turns to their lender, input supplier, Extension, neighbor and other agricultural business professionals for advice. To gather the research based information needed to advise clients and make crucial agricultural decisions register to attend Iowa State University Extension’s 2017 Pro-Ag Outlook workshop at the Henry County Extension Office, Mt. Pleasant, Iowa on Thursday, December 7, 2017. Dr. Chad Hart, ISU Extension Grain Marketing Specialist, will be discussing the supply and demand situation for grains and Dr. Lee Schulz, ISU Extension Livestock Economist, will be discussing supply and demand situations for livestock. Charles Brown, Extension Farm Management Specialist, will discuss costs of production and working capital trends. This workshop will prepare participants to make those important production decisions this winter. Advance registration by December 4th is required by calling the Henry County Extension Office at 319-385-8126. The fee for the meeting is $40 per person or $60 per couple. Fees to be paid at check-in. Registration includes meeting materials, breaks and breakfast. The meeting starts at 7:45 a.m. and the meeting concludes by 11:30 am.