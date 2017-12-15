Private Pesticide Continuing Instruction Course

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa – Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Henry County will host a Private Pesticide Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) on Thursday, January 18, 2018 beginning at 9:30 a.m. The course is set to take place at the First United Methodist Church, one block north of the extension office.

Pre-registration is required. To register contact Traci Vantiger at 319-385-8126 or traciv@iastate.edu prior to Thursday, January 18. The fee for this program is $20.00

For a complete list of dates, times and locations visit ISU Extension and Outreach Henry County’s website www.extension.iastate.edu/henry/