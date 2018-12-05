Private Pesticide Applicator Continuing Instruction Course

MOUNT PLEASANT – Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Henry County will host a Private Pesticide Applicator Continuing Instruction Course on Thursday, December 13 at 1:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Mount Pleasant. Pre-registration is required. Please call Traci at the Henry County Extension Office 319-385-8126 by Wednesday, December 12. If you are unable to attend, another training will be held in Henry County on January 16 or you can attend one in a surrounding county.