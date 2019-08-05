Prisoners Provide Milk Money

No one ever said that because you have to serve time on the inside you can’t do good for others on the outside. For the last year or so about 20 offenders at the Mt. Pleasant Correctional Facility have been raising funds for milk money. Monday morning Van Allen Elementary School principal Don LaBlanc and Mt. Pleasant School Supt. John Henriksen accepted a check for $1200 dollars. The money will be put into an account that provides funds for Van Allen families who can’t afford afternoon milk at school.

Credit for making it all happen was given to Activity Specialist Melissa Shull a former Mt. Pleasant teacher. She in turn gave the credit to co-worker Trent Harden.

Deputy Warden Marcy Stroud observed that while the men are benefitting from doing the fundraising some of them may have been that kid who at one time didn’t have milk money.