Prison Lockdown Continues Following Assault

Iowa State Penitentiary continues in lockdown/restricted movement status as of Friday. There are no plans to remove this status at this time. The lockdown went into effect October 18 after a staff member was assaulted while escorting an offender.

The staff member has been released from University of Iowa hospitals and is at home recovering.

The investigation into this matter continues. So far there are no indications that an assault that occurred on October 14 is related to Wednesday’s assault. However, both offenders have ties to groups affiliated with White Supremacy.

The institution is conducting thorough searches of all areas of the facility and plans are being drafted for modifications to Housing Unit One where Wednesday’s assault occurred. Staffing plans are also being evaluated.

Visits continue to be suspended and the offenders are unable to access the phone system at this time.