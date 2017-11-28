Prison inmate Adam Nolz dies

A 30 year old Ft. Madison man, serving prison time for theft, died Monday at University Hospitals in Iowa City. Adam Andrew Nolz was pronounced dead due to undetermined causes at about noon. He was being treated due to an unexpected medical emergency. His body has been released to the Johnson County Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

April 25, 2017 Nolz began serving a 5-year maximum sentence for Theft in the 2nd Degree from Henry County. On February 11, 2017, Nolz was arrested by Mt. Pleasant Police following a several month investigation into a burglary at Kempker’s True Value on December 26, 2016. A safe was stolen from the business at that time and eventually located in the Mississippi River.