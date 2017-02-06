Preservation Iowa has designated 9 properties for 2017 Most Endangered Designations.

Here are the 2017 Most Endangered Properties:

Iowa State Penitentiary, Fort Madison, Lee County

Wade & Donohoe Buildings, Cherokee Mental Health Institute, Cherokee, Cherokee County

Stone Schoolhouse, Lansing, Allamakee County

Exchange Block, Chariton, Lucas County

Apollo School (Burlington High School), Burlington, Des Moines County

Mandalay Mansion, Cedar Falls, Black Hawk County

Hampton Church of Christ, Hampton, Franklin County

Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, Waterloo, Black Hawk County

Red Bridge, Monroe, Jasper County

Preservation Iowa’s Most Endangered Property program was started in 1995 and was implemented to educate Iowans about the special buildings and historic sites that are slowly and gradually slipping away from us. In the past 20 years, Preservation Iowa has designated over 140 archeological sites, churches, landscapes and a variety of other buildings.

The Most Endangered Properties program provides an excellent resource for media coverage and introduces owners of an endangered property to preservation advocacy and resources that can help preserve their historic property. Additionally, there have been interest groups who have been able to use the designation as a mechanism to leverage other financial resources to restore and preserve properties. For more information about the Most Endangered Program, contact Preservation Iowa at director@preservationiowa.org.