Presentation of 2020 Leland McCosh Award and 2020 LeRoy Meyer Award

At the Southeast Iowa Regional Planning Commission (SEIRPC) Full Board Meeting held on Thursday, January 28th, the Leland McCosh Award was presented to Mayor Paul Walker of West Point, IA. Mayor Walker is the longtime and current mayor, serving for 25 years. Some of his most notable accomplishments include: coupling the West Point Utility System with the City of West Point into a married unit, re-paving of West Point’s main corridor, Avenue D, replacement of the City Square Playground equipment, construction of the South Park play area and ball fields, development of the Country Lane Subdivision, West Point Subdivision expansion located in the South Park sector of the City, and completion of a lagoon system upgrade. Additionally, he has served the City with his involvement in: West Point Utility Board of Directors, Iowa Association of Safety Education, West Point Sweet Corn Festival Committee Chairman for cooking Barbeque Chicken, Iowa Association of Track Coaches, West Point Community Club, Lee County Emergency Management Vice Chair/Member, Founding Member of the North Lee County Foundation, and as a Veteran in the United States Military.

The Leland McCosh Award is presented each year in memory of Leland McCosh of Winfield, IA. The award recognizes outstanding public service by a public official or employee provided by the recipients to citizens of his/her community, county, and the greater area of Southeast Iowa. Leland McCosh was the long-serving mayor from Winfield, IA, and played a key part in establishing SEIRPC in addition to his outstanding service to Winfield.

Recipients from the past five years are: Leroy Lippert (Mayor and councilor, City of Danville), Gary Folluo (Lee County Supervisor, former mayor, City of Keokuk), Tom Marion (Mayor, City of Keokuk), Shane A. McCampbell (Mayor, City of Burlington) and Bill Kemp (city councilman and former mayor pro tem).

The LeRoy Meyer Award was presented to Dick Keith of Burlington, IA. As a volunteer and board member with the Heritage Trust, Mr. Keith was instrumental in the adaptive reuse of the decrepit building at 213 Valley in Burlington, transforming it into Preservation Station, the organization’s architectural salvage resale shop. In addition to being part of the salvage crew which has worked on dozens of buildings in the region, he also serves on the organization’s grant committee. His hard work has resulted in tens of thousands of dollars in restoration grants for Burlington projects. As a structural engineer and independent contractor, Mr. Keith has helped redevelop and restore several buildings in southeast Iowa. His expertise was instrumental in saving Burlington’s Old Stone Mill, Mount Pleasant’s Union Block, and Burlington’s Nassau Building (aka the Typewriter Shop). He is also a long serving member of Des Moines County’s Zoning Commission and a dedicated conservationist.

The LeRoy Meyer Award is presented each year in memory of LeRoy Meyer of Wayland, IA. The award recognizes outstanding volunteer community development contributions by a non-elected individual to citizens of his/her community, county, and the greater area of Southeast Iowa. LeRoy Meyer was a longtime member of SEIRPC, and supporter of economic development within both the Henry County and Wayland areas.

Recipients from the past five years are: Karen Neff, Stan Meyer, the late Brian E. Roth, Volunteers Involved with the Restoration of the Keokuk Union Depot, and Mallory Smith.

SEIRPC is one of 17 councils of governments (COGs) in Iowa and recognized in Chapter 28H of Iowa Code. SEIRPC is a local government member-supported entity and serves Des Moines, Henry, Lee, and Louisa counties and provides planning, grant writing, technical services and program management for the region. SEIRPC is governed by a 19-member board of directors and manages SEIBUS, Great River Housing Trust Fund, Mediapolis Housing Trust Fund, Southeast Iowa Housing, Inc., Southeast Iowa Regional and Economic Port Authority, Region 16 Regional Planning Affiliate, Southeast Iowa Economic Development District.