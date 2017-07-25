Preparing Produce for the Freezer Workshop

Do you get overwhelmed with the amount of tomatoes, zucchinis and peppers in your garden? Do you wish you could enjoy the fresh flavors of summer all year long? Join us at the next community wellness workshop on Tuesday, August 1st at 5:30pm in the Fellowship Cup community room.

The Rising Star Interns from Iowa State Extension & Outreach will return this month to share tips for preserving your garden produce for winter. They will demonstrate how to properly prepare your veggies for the freezer so you can enjoy your healthy harvests long into the winter months. If interested call 319-385-3242 to sign up; there is no charge. The Fellowship Cup is located at 203 N. Jefferson St. in Mt. Pleasant.

Healthy Henry County Communities is partnering with the Fellowship Cup to host the monthly community wellness education series. The next workshop will be about cooking for one or two on September 5th. This series is designed so that all residents of Henry County have the opportunity to learn about heathy habits. Visit facebook.com/HealthyHenryCounty or www.HealthyHenryCounty.org for updates about future workshops.