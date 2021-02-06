Prep Wrestling: Sectional Wrestling Live Tracker

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

(KILJ) — Sectional wrestling tournaments are underway state-wide.

KILJ is your home for coverage all day long. This post will be updated after area match.

Class 1A-Sectional 10

106 — Mavy Pope (New London) loses via MD (21-8) to Matt German (North Mahaska)

Pope (New London) wins via fall (4:40) over Cooper Anderson (Wayne) but will not make districts as Matt German already defeated him earlier.

120 — Marcel Lopez (New London) wins via TF (23-8) over Calvin Walton (Moravia).

Lopez (New London) wins via technical fall (25-10) over Paul DeJong (North Mahaska) in the finals. Lopez, a two-time defending state champion, is heading back to districts.

138 — Manny Lotts (New London) loses via fall (3:09) to Michael DeJong (North Mahaska)

Lotts will wrestle Noah Kok (Moravia) in the consolation rounds.

145 — Dominic Lopez (New London) wins via fall (1:25) over Wyatt VanWheelden (North Mahaska)

Lopez wins via tech fall (25-8) over Jakson Cobb (Wayne) in the finals. Lopez back to districts.



152 — Josh Glendening (New London) wins via fall (1:24) over Lane Kool (North Mahaska)

Glendening wins via fall (3:43) over Cael Baker (Pekin) in the finals. Glendening to districts.



160 — Michael Raines (New London) wins via fall (1:32) over Dominic Haug (Wayne)

Raines falls to Jack Clarahan (Sigourney-Keota) via fall (2:00) in the second round. Raines will wrestle Noah Cochran (Van Buren County) in the consolations.



170 — Boden Pickle (New London) wins via fall (0:29) over Blake Juhl (Pekin)

Pickle will wrestle Cade Molyneaux (Sigourney-Keota) in the finals.

195 — Currey Jacobs (New London) wins via decision (11-4) over Hayden Jones (North Mahaska)

Jacobs will wrestle Cade Streigle (Sigourney-Keota) in the finals.

220 — Carter Allen (New London) wins via fall (2:22) over Colton Swenson (Moravia)

Allen will wrestle top-seeded Brant Tedrow (Van Buren County) in the finals.

285 — Brody Butterbaugh (New London) loses via fall (1:59) over Josiah Westercamp (Van Buren County)

Butterbaugh (New London) will wrestle Zachary Smithhart (Sigourney-Keota) in the second round.

Class 1A-Sectional 16:

106 — Dawson Tips (Wapello) loses via fall (1:42) to Easton Schlabaugh (Highland).

Tipps (Wapello) wins via fall (0:27) over John McLaughlin (WACO) in the consolations. Tipps will not get a wrestleback.



113 — Grady Gunn (Mediapolis) loses via fall (3:22) to Bryce Thompson (Highland)

Gunn (Mediapolis) wins via decision (6-4) over Zach Harbison (Wapello) in the consolations. Gunn (Mediapolis) will get a wrestleback for a true second against Garrett Burkle (Wilton)



120 — Braxton Davis (Mediapolis) wins via fall (0:58) over Jack Peiffer (Highland)

Davis (Mediapolis) loses in SV-1 (8-6) to Garrett Dickey (Wapello) in the finals. Davis (Mediapolis) will wrestle Lucas Dora in a wrestleback for a true second.



120 — Garret Dickey (Wapello) wins via fall (0:35) over Riley Norwood (Louisa-Muscatine)

Dickey wins via decision (8-7) over Lucas Dora (Wilton) in the second round. Dickey (Wapello) wins in SV-1 (8-6) over Braxton Davis (Mediapolis) in the finals. Dickey is headed to districts.



126 — Quinton Schultz (Mediapolis) loses via fall (1:34) to Trae Hagen (Wilton)

Schultz (Mediapolis) wins via fall (4:33) over Matthew Helscher (Wapello) in the consolations. He will not get a wrestleback as Trae Hagen (Wilton) already had beaten him.



132 — Quinten Aney (Mediapolis) wins via fall (0:39) over Will Hoops (Louisa-Muscatine)

Aney (Mediapolis) wins via technical fall (19-2) over Elijah Belzer (Wapello) in the finals. Aney and Belzer both to districts.



138 — Chase Witte (Wapello) wins via fall (0:38) over Eligah Fegel (Iowa City Regina)

Witte (Wapello) loses via fall (2:00) to Kael Brisker (Wilton) in the finals. Despite the loss Witte is off to districts for Wapello.



145 — Christopher Ewart (Wapello) wins via fall (0:30) over Cody McDonald (Louisa-Muscatine)

Ewart (Wapello) wins via fall (1:26) over Sam Aitchison (Iowa City Regina) in the finals. Ewart to districts.



152 — Chet Mohr (Mediapolis) loses via fall (0:52) to Colton Cruse (Wilton)

Mohr (Mediapolis) vs. Carter Rios (Iowa City Regina) in the consolations.

152 — Evan Ross (Wapello) wins via fall (0:33) over Carter Rios (Iowa City Regina)

Ross (Wapello) loses via MD (14-3) to Colton Cruse (Wilton) in the finals. Ross will advance to districts after beating Carter Rios (Iowa City Regina) earlier in the tournament.



160 — Logan Rosas (Mediapolis) wins via fall (2:58) over Caleb Ealey (Wapello)

Rosas (Mediapolis) falls to top-seeded Kaden Shirk (Wilton) via fall (2:48) in the second round. Rosas (Mediapolis) vs.

Ealey (Wapello) will wrestle for 5th.

170 — Dalton Provino (WACO) loses via fall (5:47) to Macuen West (Wapello)

West (Wapello) loses via fall (0:14) to Aidan Udell (Iowa City Regina) West (Wapello) vs. Gavin Schnepper (Wilton) in the consolations.

Provino (WACO) will wrestle for 5th.

170 — Levi Arnold (Mediapolis) wins via fall (1:55) over Gavin Schnepper (Wilton)

Arnold (Mediapolis) vs. Aidan Udell (Iowa City Regina) in the finals.

182 — Kyle Vorwerk (Mediapolis) vs. Karson Willey (Wilton)

195 — Owen Housman (Wapello) — DOUBLE BYE

220 — Jacob Miller (Wapello) vs. Spencer Kessel (Louisa-Muscatine)

285 — Landan Provino (WACO) vs. Cadan Shelter (Iowa City Regina)

285 — Dakota Boline (Wapello) vs. Colton Weaver (Wilton)

Class 2A-Sectional 10:

106 — Ty Scorpil (Columbus-WMU) loses by decision to Carter West (NDWB-Danville) (6-0).

Scorpil wins via decision (2-1) over Rylee Moore (Keokuk) in the 3rd Place Match. He will not advance to districts.

106 — Carter West (NDWB-Danville) by decision over Ty Scorpil (6-0).

West falls to Derrick Bass (Assumption) via MD (17-7) in the finals. West to districts.

113 — Lane Scorpil (Columbus-WMU) wins via forfeit Peyton Pilgrim (Assumption) in the finals. Scorpil to districts.

120 — Blaine Frazier (NDWB-Danville) wins via fall (1:00) over Mike Kersten (Assumption).

Frazier wins via fall (0:58) over Nolan Riddle (Keokuk) in finals. He’s off to districts.

120 — Gannon McNamee (Mount Pleasant) loses via fall (5:16) to Nolan Riddle (Keokuk).

McNamee wins via decision (5-0) over Mike Kersten (Assumption) in consolations. He will not advance to districts. As Riddle already had beaten him.



126 — Kynnick Christofferson (NDWB-Danville) loses via fall (1:52) to Tate O’Shea (Keokuk).

Christofferson falls to Mount Pleasant’s Carson Coleman. He has been eliminated.

126 — Carson Coleman (Mount Pleasant) loses via decision (6-2) to TJ Fitzpatrick (Assumption).

Coleman wins via fall (2:30) over Kynnick Christofferson (NDWB-Danville) in the consolations. He will not advance to districts as T.J. Fitzpatrick (Assumption) already had beaten him.



132 — Bowen Davis (Mount Pleasant) loses via fall (5:51) to Alejandro Morales (Keokuk).

Davis wins via fall (1:22) over Lyblie Christofferson (NDWB-Danville) in the consolations. Davis will get a chance in a wrestleback for a true second against Colton Pilgrim (Assumption)



138 — Reean Seeberg (Mount Pleasant) loses by 9-2 decision to Cole Storm (Columbus-WMU)

Seeberg will wrestle Hunter Hague (Keokuk) for 5th.

138 — Isaiah Fenton (NDWB-Danville) wins via fall (1:46) over Jacob Miller (Washington)

Fenton loses via decision (8-7) to Michael Macias (Assumption) in the finals. Fenton will advance to districts and avoids a wrestleback after beating Jacob Miller (Washington) already.



145 — Sam West (NDWB-Danville) wins via fall (5:39) over Garrett Palmer (Columbus-WMU).

West falls to Parker Foley (Assumption) in finals via decision (3-1). West will wrestle Levi Boudewyn (Keokuk) for a true second in the wrestleback. Winner to districts.



145 — Garrett Palmer (Columbus-WMU) loses via fall (5:39) to Sam West (NDWB-Danville).

Palmer loses via fall (2:31) to Levi Boudewyn (Keokuk) in consolations. Levi Boudewyn (Keokuk) will wrestle Sam West (NDWB-Danville) for the right to move to districts.



152 — Grifen Molle (NDWB-Danville) loses via fall (4:54) to Parker Terronez (Assumption) in the finals.

Molle will wrestle for a true second against Ethan Rose (Keokuk) with the winner to districts.

160 — River Belger (NDWB-Danville) wins via fall (3:02) Chase Greiner (Washington).

Belger loses to Allen Catour (Assumption) in finals via fall (3:16). Despite the loss Catour and Belger both to districts.



170 — CJ Walrath (NDWB-Danville) wins via fall (0:58) over Zack Glasscock (Keokuk).

Walrath wins via major dec. (10-1) over Logan Schimanski (Assumption). Walrath to districts.



170 — Chayse Irving (Mount Pleasant) loses via fall (1:32) over Logan Schimanski (Assumption)

Irving wins via fall (0:22) over Zack Glasscock (Keokuk) in the consolations. Irving will not get a wrestleback for a true second after losing to Schimanski earlier in the tournament.



182 — Brett Haubrich (NDWB-Danville) wins via decision (5-2) over Will Hotz (Columbus-WMU)

Haubrich loses to John Argo (Assumption) vis decision (7-3) Haubrich will wrestle for a true second against Ayden Frazier (Washington)



182 — Will Hotz (Columbus-WMU) wins via decision (7-3) over Kaleb Spurgeon (Keokuk)

Hotz loses via decision (5-2) Brett Haubrich (NDWB-Danville) in the semifinals. Hotz loses via dec. (7-0) Ayden Frazer (Washington) in the consolations. Hotz eliminated.



195 — Ethan Palmer (Columbus-WMU) wins via fall (3:06) over Curtis Stender (Washington)

Palmer loses to Aiden Morgan (Assumption) in the finals via fall (0:12) Palmer to districts after beating Curtis Stender earlier in the tournament.



220 — Sam Carrasco (Mount Pleasant) wins via fall (0:35) over Ayden O’Connor (Keokuk)

Carrasco wins via dec. (11-9) over Chase Diaz (Assumption) in the finals. Carrasco to districts!



220 — Kai Malone (Columbus-WMU) loses by decision (8-1) to Chase Diaz (Assumption)

Malone wins via fall (0:39) to Ayden O’Connor (Keokuk) in the conolations. Malone will not get a wrestleback after losing to Chase Diaz (Assumption) earlier in the tournament.



285 — Chance Malone (Columbus-WMU) wins via fall (0:34) over Aiden Kniffen (NDWB-Danville)