Prep Wrestling: Regional Dual Sites Released

Prep Wrestling: Regional Dual Sites ReleasedWritten by Nathan Bloechl on February 2, 2021
KILJ — Regional duals for Classes 2A and 1A are set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, February 9. Class 3A is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 10.
The top eight teams in each class qualify for the State Dual Team Tournament, set for Wednesday, February 17 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
The Class 1A sites are as follows:
- Don Bosco, Gilbertville
- Lake Mills
- Lisbon
- Logan-Magnolia
- MFL, Mar-Mac
- West Hancock, Britt
- West Sioux, Hawarden
- Woodbury Central, Moville
Class 2A:
- Davenport Assumption
- Creston
- Crestwood, Cresco
- Independence
- Osage
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- West Delaware, Manchester
- Winterset
And in Class 3A:
At Bettendorf
First round: #12 Cedar Falls vs. #15 Epworth, Western Dubuque
Final: #5 Bettendorf vs. TBD
At Fort Dodge
First round: #13 Indianola vs. #21 LeMars
Final: #4 Fort Dodge vs. TBD
At Linn-Mar, Marion
First round:#10 Dubuque, Hempstead vs. #24 Pella
Final: #8 Linn-Mar, Marion vs. TBD
At North Scott, Eldridge
First round: #11 Iowa City, West vs. #22 Pleasant Valley
Final: #6 North Scott vs. TBD
At Norwalk
First round:#9 Ankeny vs. #23 Ottumwa
Final: #7 Norwalk vs. TBD
At Southeast Polk
First round: #16 Dowling Catholic, W.D.M. vs. #17 Johnston
Final: #2 Southeast Polk vs. TBD
At Waukee
First round: #14 Ankeny Centennial vs. #20 Dallas Center-Grimes
Final: #3 Waukee vs. TBD
At Waverly-Shell Rock
First round: #18 Prairie, Cedar Rapids vs. #19 Xavier, Cedar Rapids
Final: #1 Waverly-Shell Rock vs. TBD
The sixteen Class 1A and 2A sectional team champions and eight additional teams ranked highest by the final IWCOA Dual Team Rankings qualify for eight regional dual team meets.