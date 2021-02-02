Prep Wrestling: Regional Dual Sites Released

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — Regional duals for Classes 2A and 1A are set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, February 9. Class 3A is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 10.

The top eight teams in each class qualify for the State Dual Team Tournament, set for Wednesday, February 17 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

The Class 1A sites are as follows:

Don Bosco, Gilbertville

Lake Mills

Lisbon

Logan-Magnolia

MFL, Mar-Mac

West Hancock, Britt

West Sioux, Hawarden

Woodbury Central, Moville

Class 2A:

Davenport Assumption

Creston

Crestwood, Cresco

Independence

Osage

Sergeant Bluff-Luton

West Delaware, Manchester

Winterset

And in Class 3A:

At Bettendorf

First round: #12 Cedar Falls vs. #15 Epworth, Western Dubuque

Final: #5 Bettendorf vs. TBD

At Fort Dodge

First round: #13 Indianola vs. #21 LeMars

Final: #4 Fort Dodge vs. TBD

At Linn-Mar, Marion

First round:#10 Dubuque, Hempstead vs. #24 Pella

Final: #8 Linn-Mar, Marion vs. TBD

At North Scott, Eldridge

First round: #11 Iowa City, West vs. #22 Pleasant Valley

Final: #6 North Scott vs. TBD

At Norwalk

First round:#9 Ankeny vs. #23 Ottumwa

Final: #7 Norwalk vs. TBD

At Southeast Polk

First round: #16 Dowling Catholic, W.D.M. vs. #17 Johnston

Final: #2 Southeast Polk vs. TBD

At Waukee

First round: #14 Ankeny Centennial vs. #20 Dallas Center-Grimes

Final: #3 Waukee vs. TBD

At Waverly-Shell Rock

First round: #18 Prairie, Cedar Rapids vs. #19 Xavier, Cedar Rapids

Final: #1 Waverly-Shell Rock vs. TBD

The sixteen Class 1A and 2A sectional team champions and eight additional teams ranked highest by the final IWCOA Dual Team Rankings qualify for eight regional dual team meets.