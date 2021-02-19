Prep Wrestling: No Shame in His Game, Aney Falls to Porter in Quarters

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Des Moines — Mediapolis junior Quinten Aney was visibly upset following his quarterfinal loss to Gable Porter of Underwood.

Of course, Aney, who entered today with a record of 46-2, had his sights set on a trip to the semifinals.

However when you unpack just how impressive a 1-0 loss to Porter is, last year’s 2A-106 champion, Aney has nothing to be ashamed of.

Porter entered today as the No. 2 ranked wrestler at 132 and bumped up to that weight just a handful of weeks ago and Aney took him to the brink.

With the score deadlocked at 0-0 for the better part of three periods, Porter was able to bust out of Aney’s cover for an escape, which wound up being the only point scored in the match.

Despite the loss, Aney is still in prime position to reach as high as third in this year’s bracket and will be guaranteed a trip to the podium with a win in his consolation second round tilt against Bryce Shaha of Mount Ayr.

Shaha is unranked.

The Mount Ayr senior fell in his opening round to Chris Ferguson of Sioux Central before winning via major decision over Dylan Barenz of Alburnett in yesterday’s consolation first round.

Aney’s consolation second round match will wrestle yet this morning at approximately 11:30 a.m.

You can listen to that on FM 105.5 or online at kilj.com.