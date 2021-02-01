Prep Wrestling: Nikes Super in Conference Tournament

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

It was only a matter of time for the No. 11 (2A, IAWrestle) Notre Dame/West Burlington/Danville Nikes to flex their muscles.

They picked the right time to do so at Saturday’s Super Conference Wrestling Tournament.

The Nikes picked up four individual winners: Blaine Frazier (120), Isaiah Fenton (138), Grifen Molle (152) and CJ Walrath (170) to pull away from the field and earn a conference title crown.

Notre Dame/West Burlington/Danville scored 205.5 team points, besting that of second place Wapello (147) and New London with 141.

Here’s a look at the area’s conference champions:

113 — Lane Scorpil (Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union) via fall over Zach Harbison (Wapello)

120 — Blaine Frazier (ND/WB/Danville) via fall over Braxton Davis (Mediapolis)

126 — Marcel Lopez (New London) via technical fall over Carlos Valenzuela (Highland)

132 — Quinten Aney (Mediapolis) via major decision over Elijah Belzer (Wapello)

138 — Isaiah Fenton (ND/WB/Danville) via technical fall over Chase Witte (Wapello)

145 — Dominic Lopez (New London) via decision over Sam West (ND/WB/Danville)

152 — Grifen Molle (ND/WB/Danville) via fall over Josh Glendening (New London)

170 — C.J. Walrath (ND/WB/Danville) via injury forfeit over Boden Pickle (New London)

220 — Brant Tedrow (Van Buren County) via fall over Spencer Kessel (Louisa-Muscatine)

285 — Chance Malone (Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union) via fall over Brody Butterbaugh (New London)

The attention now turns to the Sectional Wrestling tournaments around the state this Saturday.

KILJ-FM and kilj.com will have updates on Saturday’s tournaments from around the region all day long.

Sectionals will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday.