Prep Wrestling: Lopez Brothers Cruise to Within One Match of State Finals

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

(Photo Courtesy: @CKramerPhoto)

Des Moines — How much fun must it be to be New London head wrestling coach Mark Chiri.

Within minutes Friday morning, he saw his two stars Marcel and Dominic Lopez punch tickets to the state semifinals — Marcel at 120, Dominic at 145 — and it’s just par for the course for the Super Lopez Bros.

Marcel, wrestling at an undefeated 58-0, picked up a tech. fall win yesterday before being pushed more than he has all year in his quarterfinal win over Kellen Smith (West Hancock).

Lopez held a 6-2 lead before Smith shot a single leg on Lopez and brought the score to 6-4.

A couple of escape points later, Lopez was walking off a winner, earning his 60th win the process.

The two-time defending state champion will now bring his attention to Garrett Funk, Don Bosco junior, who enters the semifinal round with a record of 38-1.

Funk beat Ryan Duckett (Fort Dodge St. Edmond) and Elliot Cooney (Nodaway Valley) to set up the matchup with Marcel Lopez.

In an ironic twist, Dominic Lopez will also wrestle a Don this afternoon, when he meets up with UNI recruit Cael Rahnavardi.

Rahnavardi was a state runner-up last season and will meet Lopez in the semifinals.

The Don Bosco senior (26-2) has earned two falls on his way to the semis — in the first round over Sam Aitchison (Regina) and in the quarters over Garrett Sarringar (Sibley-Ocheyden).

Dominic Lopez has been equally impressive earning a tech. fall and a major decision this morning over Ben Hageman (Beckman Catholic).

They’re now just one win away from the State Finals.

Both of their semifinal matches can be heard on FM 105.5 this afternoon.

That session will begin at 2:30 p.m. with the Lopez brothers wrestling shortly after 3:30 p.m.