Prep Wrestling: District Wrestling Tracker

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — District wrestling is underway statewide and 27 area matmen are vying for their chance at a State Tournament berth.

Here’s our live tracker on today’s events:

Class 1A-District 5 (at Pleasantville):

120 — Marcel Lopez (New London) wins via tech. fall (23-8) over Jacob Pierick (Collins-Maxwell)

Lopez (New London) wins via tech. fall (26-9) over Paul DeJong (North Mahaska) Lopez to STATE!



145 — Dominic Lopez (New London) wins via tech. fall (20-5) over Devin Schall (Martensdale-St.Mary’s)

Lopez (New London) vs. Jakson Cobb (Wayne) in the finals.

152 — Josh Glendening (New London) wins via fall (2:31) over Eli Green (I-35)

Glendening (New London) to the finals against Cael Baker (Pekin).

170 — Boden Pickle (New London) wins via fall (0:18) over Tanner Dierking (Southeast Warren)

Pickle (New London) to the finals against Cade Molyneaux (Sigourney-Keota).

195 — Currey Jacobs (New London) wins via fall (2:19) Miles Mintle (Lynville-Sully)

Jacobs (New London) to the finals against Cade Striegle (Sigourney-Keota)

220 — Carter Allen (New London) loses via fall (5:06) to Sam Vonnahme (I-35)

Allen (New London) to the consolations against

Class 1A-District 8 (at Wapello)

120 — Braxton Davis (Mediapolis) loses by tech. fall (19-4) to Brandon Paez (Lisbon)

Davis (Mediapolis) wins via dec. (10-4) over Garrett Dickey (Wapello) in the consolations. Davis (Mediapolis) will get a wrestleback against Ethan Gast (Durant)



120 — Garret Dickey (Wapello) loses by decision (8-1) to Ethan Gast (Durant)

Dickey (Wapello) loses to Braxton Davis (Mediapolis) in the consolations. Dickey eliminated.



132 — Quinten Aney (Mediapolis) wins via fall (1:05) over Cale Seydel (West Branch)

Aney (Mediapolis) loses by dec. (3-2) to Quincy Happel (Lisbon) in the finals. Aney (Mediapolis) will wrestleback against Elijah Belzer (Wapello).



132 — Elijah Belzer (Wapello) loses via fall (3:41) to Quincy Happel (Lisbon)

Belzer (Wapello) wins via fall (1:44) over Cale Seydel (West Branch) in the consolations. Belzer (Wapello) will wrestleback against Quinten Aney (Mediapolis).



138 — Chase Witte (Wapello) loses via major decision (15-4) to Indy Harbaugh (Lisbon)

Witte (Wapello) wins via fall (2:32) in the consolations against Chase Miller (North Cedar). Witte (Wapello) will wrestleback against Indy Harbaugh (Lisbon).



145 — Christopher Ewart (Wapello) loses in the finals via fall (1:52) to Robert Avila Jr. (Lisbon)

Ewart (Wapello) will wrestleback against Sam Aitchison (Regina)

152 — Evan Ross (Wapello) loses via tech. fall (19-3) to Lincoln Holub (Lisbon)

Ross (Wapello) wins via fall (0:31) over Carson Hunter (Midland) in the consolations. Ross (Wapello) will wrestleback against Colton Cruse (Wilton)



195 — Owen Housman (Wapello) loses via major dec. (8-0) to Truman Krob (Lisbon)

Housman (Wapello) to the consolations against Hartz (West Branch)

285 — Landon Provino (WACO) wins via fall (4:59) over Nate Lorenzen (Northeast, Goose Lake)

Provino (WACO) to the finals against Brant Baltes (Lisbon)

Class 2A-District 5 (at Mount Pleasant)

106 — Carter West (NDWB-Danville) loses by decision (6-4) to Carter Anderson (Albia)

West (NDWB-Danville) wins by dec. (6-4) over Kade Martin (Davis County) in the consolation round. West (NDWB-Danville) earns a wrestleback over Derrick Bass (Assumption).



113 — Lane Scorpil (Columbus-WMU) wins via fall (2:32) over Mose Yoder (Mid-Prairie)

Scorpil wins via dec. (4-0) over Brodie Conner (Albia) in the finals. Scorpil to STATE!



120 — Blaine Frazier (NDWB-Danville) wins via fall (1:26) over Dawson Bonnett (Albia)

Frazier (NDWB-Danville) wins via dec. (4-1) over Dawson Townsend (Davis County) in the finals. Frazier to STATE!



138 — Isaiah Fenton (NDWB-Danville) loses by decision (5-4) to Nathaniel Genobana (Centerville)

Fenton (NDWEB-Danville) vs. Cohyn Roach (Fairfield) in the consolations.

145 — Sam West (NDWB-Danville) loses via fall (1:52) to Matthew Lewis (Centerville)

West (NDWB-Danville) to the consolations vs. Payton Cline (Fairfield)

152 — Grifen Molle (NDWB-Danville) wins via decision (10-3) over Stephen Conley (Albia)

Molle (NDWB-Danville) to the finals against Parker Terronez (Assumption)

160 — River Belger (NDWB-Danville) wins via fall (1:51) over Vinnie Bowlin (Mid-Prairie)

Belger (NDWB-Danville) to the finals against Allen Catour (Assumption)

170 — CJ Walrath (NDWB-Danville) wins via fall (1:18) over Blake Jager (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont)

Walrath (NDWB-Danville) to the finals against Lucas Henderson (Centerville)

182 — Ayden Frazier (Washington) loses via dec. (8-4) to Ben Meader (Mid-Prairie)

Frazier (Washington) to the consolations against Clayton Young (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont)

195 — Ethan Palmer (Columbus-WMU) loses via fall (0:37) to Cael Garvey (Mid-Prairie)

Palmer (Columbus-WMU) to the consolations against Oldfield (Centerville)

220 — Sam Carrasco (Mount Pleasant) loses via fall (3:46) to Paul Ballard (Albia)

Carrasco (Mount Pleasant) to to the consolations against Chase Diaz (Assumption)

285 — Chance Malone (Columbus-WMU) wins via fall (1:34) over Skyler Young (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont)