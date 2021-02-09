Prep Bowling: Panthers Compete at Conference Meet

Prep Bowling: Panthers Compete at Conference MeetWritten by Nathan Bloechl on February 9, 2021
By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com
KILJ — The Mount Pleasant girls’ bowling team finished fourth — as did the boys’ — at yesterday’s Southeast Conference Bowling Meet.
The girls’ just missed out on third place — finishing fourth by a mere seven pins.
Eden Svoboda rolled a series 357 to lead Mount Pleasant — pacing the Panthers with a series high 192 in game one.
Keokuk’s Jasmine Saunders was crowned the individual champion — rolling up a series 440 to earn the conference crown.
The boys’ finished 4th out of five teams — they were paced by Cole Wohlleber, who rolled a series 362.
Levi Svoboda finished with a series 347 for the Panthers, as well.
Washington’s Ethan Zieglowsky was the conference champion, he bowled a series 451.
View the full results here:Bowling 2_8_21