Prep Basketball: Panthers Looking for Revenge in 3A Opener

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Mount Pleasant — The Mount Pleasant boys’ basketball team will begin their postseason push tonight when the Panthers travel to Keokuk for a Class 3A Substate 5 First Round matchup against the Chiefs.

Keokuk closed their season in a bit of a tailspin, dropping three straight matchups to Washington, Iowa City Liberty and Fairfield, ending their regular season with a record of 12-9.

They did however sweep the regular season series with Mount Pleasant, picking up a win on December 11th, 61-50 and on January 29th 64-52.

The Chiefs have won five of the last six matchups between the programs, with Mount Pleasant’s last win coming two seasons ago, February 18th of 2019, a 54-49 winner.

Keokuk is led by senior forward Anthony Potratz, who scores 15.1 points per game and grabs 5.4 rebounds.

He eclipsed the 1,000 career points mark earlier this year.

Mount Pleasant is paced by Dewon Trent, who scores 15.6 points and hauls in 7.4 boards per night.

Brevin Wilson checks in at 10.5 points per game, while Chase Williamson chips in with nearly eight points a game.

The winner of tonight’s ballgame will get either Mount Vernon or Fort Madison on Thursday in Mount Vernon.

Tip tonight is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

You can listen on FM 105.5.

Nathan Bloechl and Kent Bennett will have all the action.