Prep Basketball: New London Boys’ to Play Springville at West Liberty

Prep Basketball: New London Boys’ to Play Springville at West LibertyWritten by Nathan Bloechl on February 22, 2021
By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com
New London — The New London boys’ basketball team (18-4) now knows when and where they’ll be playing their district final.
Tomorrow, the Tigers will take on top-seeded Springville (22-2) at West Liberty High School at 8:00 p.m. the State Association has announced.
If they should win, New London will tango with either Wapello or Easton Valley in a matchup at Maquoketa in the Substate Final.
Tomorrow’s game can be heard on FM 105.5 and kilj.com.