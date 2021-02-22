Prep Basketball: New London Boys’ to Play Springville at West Liberty

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

New London — The New London boys’ basketball team (18-4) now knows when and where they’ll be playing their district final.

Tomorrow, the Tigers will take on top-seeded Springville (22-2) at West Liberty High School at 8:00 p.m. the State Association has announced.

If they should win, New London will tango with either Wapello or Easton Valley in a matchup at Maquoketa in the Substate Final.

Tomorrow’s game can be heard on FM 105.5 and kilj.com.